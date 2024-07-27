GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villages on Godavari banks cautioned as flood flow is likely to continue for three days

230 villages inundated, 525 others affected in 10 districts, over 13,000 people shifted to rehabilitation centres, says State Disaster Management Authority

Published - July 27, 2024 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath on July 27 (Saturday), said the flood flow in the Godavari river was increasing due to heavy rain in upstream States.

As per the Central Water Commission, the intensity of the flood flow was likely to continue for the next three days before gradually receding, he said, advising people living on the banks of the Godavari to be alert.

He said so far 13,289 people had been shifted to rehabilitation centres in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts, adding 273 medical camps were held, and 3,126 food packets and 2.86 lakh water packets distributed.

He said 525 villages in 96 mandals of Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR and Krishna districts were affected by the floods while 230 villages were inundated. Crops in 43,234 hectares were hit as per preliminary reports, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.