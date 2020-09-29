Villages in low-lying areas under sheet of water

Residents of Krishnalanka area cleaning their belongings as the flood water recedes, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

NAGAYALANKA (KRISHNA DT.)

29 September 2020 23:23 IST

Residents of island habitations moved to safe places

The flood situation along the bank of the Krishna River continued as many villages were under a sheet of water on Tuesday.

Flood water entered many villages in the downstream areas as the Krishna river has been in spate since the last two days. In the upstream areas too, several habitations in Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama and Kanchikacherla mandals remained inundated.

Police arranged pickets as water was overflowing onto the roads. Residents were evacuated from some villages as the flood water entered the houses in the low-lying areas.

Road links to many villages snapped in Avanigadda, Mopidevi, Challapalli and Nagayalanka mandals as the canals were overflowing. Villagers living in Pamulalanka, Amudalalanka, Gogullanka, Bobbarlanka and other island villages were shifted to safer places, the police said.

Strict vigil on ghats

“Police pickets have been arranged at Vedadri, Muktyala and other villages. The perssonel have been instructred to intensify patrolling along the river and canal bunds,” said Krishna SP M. Ravindranath Babu.

With the heavy discharge from the Prakasam Barrage and the canals overflowing, operations of small boats have been prohibited in the river. People living in the island villages have been told not to cross the river, said Avanigadda DSP M. Ramesh Reddy after visiting the flood-hit areas.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan said the personnel have been maitaining a strict vigil on the bathing ghats and on the river bund in Krishna and Guntur districts. “We have delpoyed around 100 NDRF personnel equipped with inflated boats, life saving jackets, ropes and other equipment in the flood affected areas to meet the emergency,” Mr. Khan said.