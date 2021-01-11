Villages get info festive mode aspolice launch contests for youth

Actor and comedian Ali playing kabaddi at an event organised by Police in Krishna district.

MACHILIPATNAM

11 January 2021 23:48 IST

Idea is to wean away people from gambling and cockfights, says SP

Thousands of youth are participating in the games and sports being organised by the police during the Sankranthi festivities in Krishna and West Godavari districts. The events are being organised in different categories. Women are taking part in rangoli competitions.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu inaugurated kabaddi and volleyball competitions for the youth in Machilipatnam. Nearly 5,000 youth are participating in different events in the district.

“To wean away the youth from gambling, cockfights and other banned games during the harvest festival, we are organising various programmes in villages, and the response is good,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

Advertising

Advertising

Special police teams have been formed to organise the events in villales and towns.

“Different events have been planned in Avanigadda, Nuzvid, Jaggaiahpet, Machilipatnam, and Gudivada divisions. Police are explaining the importance of the Sankranthi festival and are appealing to the villagers to participate in the celebrations,” the SP said.

Cattle shows

In West Godavari district, Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik inaugurated shuttle, cricket and handball tournaments at Jangareddygudem, Narsapuram, Polavaram, and other divisions. Cattle shows have become the highlight in some areas.

“Many families were ruined due to gambling, cockfights and other banned games. We are explaining the consequences, if anybody participate in illegal activities during the festival,” Mr. Naik said.

“This year we focus on enlightening the villagers against ‘gundata’, ‘numbarla ata’, gambling, ‘chittulata’ and other games which were banned. We request the public not to kill roosters in the name of tradition,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.