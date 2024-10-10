Villages along A.P.-Telangana border soaked in Bathukamma fervour

The villages along the inter-State borders of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were soaked in ‘Bathukamma’ fervour as women celebrated the floral festival of Telangana with songs and dance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In NTR district, women decorated their houses for the festival and invited their kin from Telangana. The villages wore a festive look as the colonies were adorned with the choicest illuminations as the Batukamma songs filled the air.

“We have worked all through the week to arrange Bathukammas. The festival is being celebrated on a grand note at my parent’s village in Tiruvuru,” said S. Padmavathi haling from Yerragunta village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telnagana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The habitations were echoed with Batukamma songs such as ‘Bathukamma Bathukamma Vuyyalo, Bangaru Bathukamma Vuyyalo,’ Gummadi Puvalla Chandamama, Bathukamma Potunnadi Chandamama,’ and other songs.

“We arrange Bathukammas with colourful flowers, paint rangolis in front of houses, perform pujas, sing and dance. Men will collect Tangedu, Gummadi and other flowers from forests and help us decorate Bathukammas,” said Kantavva hailing from Vatsavai in NTR district.

On the last day of the festival, women carry Bathukammas while singing and immerse them in waterbodies, said Gangaiah hailin from Magallu village.

Bathukamma was celebrated in almost all bordering villages in Vissannapeta, Chintoor, Velerupadu, Jangareddygudem and other mandals.

Women sang Bathukamma songs during various cultural events organised as part of the Dasara festivities in Vijayawada. Bathukammas arranged during a cultural show orgnaised by Vijayawada Sri Devi Sarannavarathri Mahotsava Committee saw a good gathering on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.