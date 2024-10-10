GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villages along A.P.-Telangana border soaked in Bathukamma fervour

Women prepare Bathukammas with colourful flowers, sing and dance to celebrate the floral festival of Telangana

Published - October 10, 2024 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Artistes carrying Bathukammas during a cultural programme in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Artistes carrying Bathukammas during a cultural programme in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The villages along the inter-State borders of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were soaked in ‘Bathukamma’ fervour as women celebrated the floral festival of Telangana with songs and dance.

In NTR district, women decorated their houses for the festival and invited their kin from Telangana. The villages wore a festive look as the colonies were adorned with the choicest illuminations as the Batukamma songs filled the air.

“We have worked all through the week to arrange Bathukammas. The festival is being celebrated on a grand note at my parent’s village in Tiruvuru,” said S. Padmavathi haling from Yerragunta village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telnagana.

The habitations were echoed with Batukamma songs such as ‘Bathukamma Bathukamma Vuyyalo, Bangaru Bathukamma Vuyyalo,’ Gummadi Puvalla Chandamama, Bathukamma Potunnadi Chandamama,’ and other songs.

“We arrange Bathukammas with colourful flowers, paint rangolis in front of houses, perform pujas, sing and dance. Men will collect Tangedu, Gummadi and other flowers from forests and help us decorate Bathukammas,” said Kantavva hailing from Vatsavai in NTR district.

On the last day of the festival, women carry Bathukammas while singing and immerse them in waterbodies, said Gangaiah hailin from Magallu village.

Bathukamma was celebrated in almost all bordering villages in Vissannapeta, Chintoor, Velerupadu, Jangareddygudem and other mandals.

Women sang Bathukamma songs during various cultural events organised as part of the Dasara festivities in Vijayawada. Bathukammas arranged during a cultural show orgnaised by Vijayawada Sri Devi Sarannavarathri Mahotsava Committee saw a good gathering on Thursday.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / festivals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.