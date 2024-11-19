Villagers urge Endowments Minister to take up reconstruction of ancient temple

Residents of Nagasamudram village, in Chennekottapalli mandal within the Raptadu constituency, on Tuesday (November 19) formally requested Minister for Endowments Anam Ramnarayan Reddy to allocate financial resources for the essential reconstruction of the village’s ancient Shiva temple.

A contingent of villagers met Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha during the Assembly sessions in Amaravati and explained their demand. Given the temple’s cultural and spiritual importance, MLA Sunitha met the Minister for Endowments and explained the villagers’ request regarding the temple’s restoration. Subsequently, she, accompanied by the villagers, submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the Minister.

The villagers noted that the ancient Shiva temple, which occupies approximately 50 cents of land, has suffered considerable deterioration over the years, leading to its current state of disrepair. Although some private donors have indicated their willingness to contribute to the restoration efforts, the villagers stressed the necessity for official funding to guarantee the project’s successful execution. They specifically requested that financial support be routed through the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

In response to the villagers’ appeal, Minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy and the Raptadu MLA expressed their support. The Minister assured the villagers that engineers from the relevant departments would be dispatched to the village to conduct necessary assessments and prepare cost estimates for the reconstruction project.