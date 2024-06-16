Villagers trek to Tirumala after MLA Nani’s victory  

Residents of the Ootlavanka village in Damalacheruvu Panchayat of Chandragiri constituency, who launched their thanksgiving trek to Tirumala on Saturday, reached the hill temple on Sunday to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

The villagers had prayed for the victory of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (also known as Pulivarthi Nani) in the recently concluded Assembly elections. They embarked on their thanksgiving visit after Mr. Nani defeated YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy by a huge margin.

As part of their 50-km trek, over 100 villagers stayed at Srinivasa Mangapuram on Saturday night, where the MLA’s spouse Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy offered them meals. They began climbing the stairs through the ‘Srivarimettu’ trekking route by dawn and reached Tirumala.

