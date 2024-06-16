GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers trek to Tirumala after MLA Nani’s victory  

The villagers had prayed for the victory of Telugu Desam Party candidate Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad in the 2024 Assembly elections

Published - June 16, 2024 07:56 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, wife of Chandragiri MLA Nani, serving food to the devotees ahead of their trek from Damalacheruvu to Tirumala on Sunday.

Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, wife of Chandragiri MLA Nani, serving food to the devotees ahead of their trek from Damalacheruvu to Tirumala on Sunday.

Residents of the Ootlavanka village in Damalacheruvu Panchayat of Chandragiri constituency, who launched their thanksgiving trek to Tirumala on Saturday, reached the hill temple on Sunday to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

The villagers had prayed for the victory of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (also known as Pulivarthi Nani) in the recently concluded Assembly elections. They embarked on their thanksgiving visit after Mr. Nani defeated YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy by a huge margin.

As part of their 50-km trek, over 100 villagers stayed at Srinivasa Mangapuram on Saturday night, where the MLA’s spouse Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy offered them meals. They began climbing the stairs through the ‘Srivarimettu’ trekking route by dawn and reached Tirumala.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.