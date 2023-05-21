Villagers stone man to death for rape bid on minor girl

May 21, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

A 40-year-old former convict was stoned to death by a group of villagers at Pasavalavandla Palli hamlet of Gurramkonda mandal in Annamayya district on Sunday evening reportedly for attempting to rape a minor girl.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Uttanna of the same village, had reportedly attempted to rape a 14-year-old girl at an isolated location while she was returning home.

Alerted by the shrieks of the girl, some villagers rushed to the spot and rescued her.

When Uttanna tried to escape after attacking the villagers, they reportedly stoned him to death.

The injured girl was rushed to the government hospital at Madanapalle.

The police visited the spot and shifted the body of the deceased to the area hospital for autopsy.

According to the police, Uttanna showed signs of a psychopath. He also served a seven-year conviction for the murder of his spouse. A case has been registered, and further investigation is on.