Villagers show teacher the door for ‘misbehaving’ with girls

A physical education teacher in the Zilla Parishad High School at Chinnapuram village near Machilipatnam in Krishna district has been reprimanded by villagers and asked to leave the school after his misconduct with girl students was exposed by the victims.

The incident occurred on Friday and came to light on Sunday, after the news went viral online.

“The indecent behaviour by our colleague and physical education teacher C. Sambasiva Rao was brought to the notice of the villagers last week. The villagers and the school committee members held a meeting on the school campus and issued a warning to the teacher and told him not to return to the school,” another teacher of the school, P. Durga Rao, who teaches English, told The Hindu over the phone on Sunday.

According to village elders, the girls reportedly had become furious on the accused during the meeting and even physically attacked him.

Bid to play it down

It is learnt that the parents of the victims had initially lodged a complaint against the accused with the village elders, who decided to warn the accused and not make the matter public.

The school headmaster, B. Venugopala Swami, also reportedly did not inform any of his higher officials including Mandal Education Officer M.V.S. Durga Prasad and District Education Officer Ms. Rajya Lakshmi, about the incident.

The accused belongs to the Diviseema area in Krishna district and was posted to this school in July.