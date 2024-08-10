GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Villagers seek Minister’s help for new school building in Sri Sathya Sai district

The existing buildings of MPPS school, constructed 30 years ago, collapsed recently due to dilapidation

Published - August 10, 2024 07:02 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Thurakalapatnam village in Roddham mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday met Minister of Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha at her residence in Penukonda, and demanded that she addresses the urgent need for new school buildings in the village.

The dilapidated buildings of MPPS school, constructed 30 years ago, recently collapsed. As a result, the students are left with inadequate space, compelling some to seek education outside the school premises.

The education committee chairman, vice-chairman, and local Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders brought the issue to the attention of the Minister. Following discussions with the villagers, Ms. Savitha assured a resolution to the problem and promptly engaged with higher officials.

