Villagers save infant from stray dogs, shift baby to hospital

The Hindu BureauRajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 24, 2022 20:26 IST

A just born baby, abandoned by the mother, was rescued by villagers from a pack of street dogs in Agiripalli village, on the outskirts of Vijayawada, on Saturday.

On receiving information, officials of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department rushed to the village and shifted the infant to Government General Hospital, Vijayawada.

According to sources, the villagers found the baby covered in blood in bushes and canines surrounded the infant. Locals, who rushed to the spot saved the male baby. They alerted the ICPS staff.

The baby was produced before the NTR District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and was admitted in hospital. Paediatricians were monitoring the health condition of the infant, said CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha.

Police will register a case and try to find out the mother of the baby, the CWC Chairperson said.

