Villagers save four tiger cubs near Atmakur forest in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh

March 06, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Nandyal

Residents of Pedda Gummadapuram village in Kothapalli Mandal of Atmakur Forest Division saved four tiger cubs from likely attack by dogs on March 6.

The villagers reportedly found the cubs in an agricultural field on the village’s outskirts and secured them in a storeroom in the village and then informed the Forest Department officials.

Forest officials were ascertaining if the mother of the cubs (just a few months old) was still searching for them or had abandoned them. The investigation was still underway in the afternoon.

The Divisional Forest Officer Alan Chong Teron was busy with the operation.