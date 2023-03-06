ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers rescue 4 tiger cubs near Atmakur in Nallamala forest in Andhra Pradesh

March 06, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - NANDYAL

Forest officials wait for mother to take the litter back

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The tiger cubs rescued by residents of Pedda Gummadapuram village in Nandyal district on Monday. | Photo Credit:

Residents of Pedda Gummadapuram village in Kothapalli Mandal of Atmakur Forest Division saved four tiger cubs from dogs, who were attacking them on Monday on the fringes of Nallamala Forest.

The tiger cubs rescued by residents of Pedda Gummadapuram village in Nandyal district on Monday. | Photo Credit:

Atmakur Forest Divisional Officer Alan Chong Teron told The Hindu that all the four cubs were healthy females and from preliminary estimate could be just above two months old. “We do not know if their mother abandoned them or will come back to take the litter back into the jungle. We waited whole day at the spot hoping for the mother to return, but she did not appear,” Mr. Teron said.

The villagers found the cubs in a rocky / grassy wasteland just outside the forest limits adjoining the village, on Monday morning when a person went there to answer nature’s call. The terrified villagers did not harm them, but put them in baskets in a secured manner in a storeroom in the village and informed the Forest Department officials, who reached there to take control of the cubs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the tiger cubs rescued by residents of Pedda Gummadapuram village in Nandyal district on Monday. | Photo Credit:

Senior forest officials, including Srisailam Tiger Reserve Field Director Y. Srinivasa Reddy, were ascertaining if the mother of the cubs was still searching for them or had abandoned them. If the officials come to a conclusion that the mother had abandoned them or was not accepting them now (which happens in many cases), the healthy cubs would be sent to a zoo.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Forces Y. Madhusudan Reddy has been keeping a close watch on the progress at the ground level.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US