March 06, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - NANDYAL

Residents of Pedda Gummadapuram village in Kothapalli Mandal of Atmakur Forest Division saved four tiger cubs from dogs, who were attacking them on Monday on the fringes of Nallamala Forest.

Atmakur Forest Divisional Officer Alan Chong Teron told The Hindu that all the four cubs were healthy females and from preliminary estimate could be just above two months old. “We do not know if their mother abandoned them or will come back to take the litter back into the jungle. We waited whole day at the spot hoping for the mother to return, but she did not appear,” Mr. Teron said.

The villagers found the cubs in a rocky / grassy wasteland just outside the forest limits adjoining the village, on Monday morning when a person went there to answer nature’s call. The terrified villagers did not harm them, but put them in baskets in a secured manner in a storeroom in the village and informed the Forest Department officials, who reached there to take control of the cubs.

Senior forest officials, including Srisailam Tiger Reserve Field Director Y. Srinivasa Reddy, were ascertaining if the mother of the cubs was still searching for them or had abandoned them. If the officials come to a conclusion that the mother had abandoned them or was not accepting them now (which happens in many cases), the healthy cubs would be sent to a zoo.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Forces Y. Madhusudan Reddy has been keeping a close watch on the progress at the ground level.