HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers relieved after officials capture troop of monkeys in Andhra Pradesh

The monkeys were causing nuisance in the region, forcing residents to lodge a complaint with the Collector

September 27, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
The monkeys, which were driving residents up the wall, were captured from five villages of Movva mandal in Krishna district.

The monkeys, which were driving residents up the wall, were captured from five villages of Movva mandal in Krishna district.

A troop of 50 monkeys which was wreaking havoc in five villages of Movva mandal in Krishna district was captured after vexed residents lodged complaints with officials.

Villagers took the issue to the notice of District Collector P. Rajababu during the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme held in the mandal on September 20. Responding to their plea for action in the issue, the District Collector instructed District Panchayat Officer Nageswar Nayak, who in turn summoned teams from Nellore, to catch the monkeys.

The teams, on September 27 (Wednesday), captured 50 monkeys in Aviripudi, Pedasanagallu, Kaja, Peddarayudu Thota and Mantripalem villages. The teams will stay put in the villages for a few days until all of the monkeys are caught, the DPO said.

The villagers thanked the authorities for responding swiftly.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / animal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.