Villagers relieved after officials capture troop of monkeys in Andhra Pradesh

September 27, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A troop of 50 monkeys which was wreaking havoc in five villages of Movva mandal in Krishna district was captured after vexed residents lodged complaints with officials.

Villagers took the issue to the notice of District Collector P. Rajababu during the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme held in the mandal on September 20. Responding to their plea for action in the issue, the District Collector instructed District Panchayat Officer Nageswar Nayak, who in turn summoned teams from Nellore, to catch the monkeys.

The teams, on September 27 (Wednesday), captured 50 monkeys in Aviripudi, Pedasanagallu, Kaja, Peddarayudu Thota and Mantripalem villages. The teams will stay put in the villages for a few days until all of the monkeys are caught, the DPO said.

The villagers thanked the authorities for responding swiftly.