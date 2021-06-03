Villagers raise ₹20 lakh to save ‘people’s doctor’

Coronavirus-hit Bhaskara Rao has been advised lung transplant that costs ₹2 crore

N. Bhaskara Rao, a doctor and Medical Officer of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at the remote Karamchedu village in Prakasam district, had helped hundreds of people infected by COVID-19 stage a smart recovery, instilling in them the much-needed courage to combat the viral disease.

The 38-year-old doctor had used all his persuasive skills to convince the villagers to undergo the COVID-19 test and get themselves vaccinated as the virus spread thick and fast.

In the process, he himself had contracted the virus on April 24. Initially, he had taken treatment in Vijayawada. Later, he was shifted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad as he suffered from “post-COVID fibrosis.”

“He has been on ventilator support for long. Doctors treating him now advise organ transplant as his lungs are not responding to the treatment,” says Nayudamma, a native of the village.

Mr. Nayudamma has taken the initiative to bring together like-minded people for a great cause.

Repaying their “debt to the people’s doctor” in their own way, people of the rice rich Karamchedu village in Krishna western delta and neighbouring villages such as Swarna and Nagulapalem have mobilised over ₹20 lakh for the treatment of Dr. Bhaskara Rao.

Crowdfunding

This is not enough as the estimated medical expenditure for the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) procedures, pre-operative treatment, lung transplant, and post-operative care is expected to be between ₹1.50 crore to ₹2 crore.

Hence, his wife B. Bhagyalakshmi, also a radiologist, has accessed the crowdfunding platform, ImpactGuru, to mobilise funds from large-hearted people while looking for support from the the Andhra Pradesh Government as well.

“My husband has no previous medical history. He is a non-smoker and non-alcoholic. He needs lung transplant as the last resort for a new lease of life,” she said.

Dr. Bhaskara Rao also has aged parents and a 13-year-old son to take care of.