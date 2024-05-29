SI and two policemen injured as villagers pelt stones in West Godavari district

Pentapadu Sub-Inspector Sudhakar Reddy and two other policemen suffered injuries when the villagers allegedly pelted stones at them when they went there following a dispute over a piece of land, at Ravipadu village in West Godavari district on Tuesday night.

Mr. Reddy and other policemen were provided medical aid, and their condition was stable. Section 144 was at the village and the situation was under control, said West Godavari Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vajendla.

Collector Sumit Kumar appealed to the villagers to maintain restraint, and warned them of stern action against those who violated Section 144 and created law and order problem in the village.

Trouble broke out between the villagers and the family members of an ex-serviceman at around midnight on Tuesday when the latter was constructing house in three cents of land.

Residents of Harijanawada said the land was allotted for a community hall, but the retired Army officer said the government had allotted the land to him under ex-serviceman quota.

Tadepalligudem DSP, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), the SI and other officers rushed to the spot. When the officers were trying to pacify both the parties, the villagers pelted stones, causing injuries to the policemen.

“We have registered a case against 60 persons, who resorted to the attack. Efforts are on to identify the accused through video footage,” Ms. Ajitha told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The Collector ordered an inquiry, and a picket was arranged in the village.

