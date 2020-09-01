Villagers oppose biomedical waste plant in East Godavari

‘The project will affect drinking water sources and farm lands’

The residents from six villages surrounding to site for the Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility proposed at Marripadu in Rangampeta mandal of East Godavari district opposed the project at the public consultation meeting held on Monday.

Nearly 2,000 villagers thronged the government school at Marripadu, the venue for the meeting and raised slogans. In July 2017, the environmental public hearing was held for the project proposed to set up by M/S Godavari Bio-Management and subsequently, the eco-clearance was granted. However, the operational clearance is pending.

Legal battle

The facility proposed to be set up in 1.28 acres aims at handling the waste generated from an estimated 6,800 hospital beds in the district. However, with the residents opposing it tooth and nail, the project was caught in a legal battle. The High Court has asked the authorities to conduct a public consultation meeting and document the views.

On Monday, Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu and officials of APPCB and District Industries Department conducted the meeting. The residents representing Marripadu, Chinna Brahmadevam, R.D.Kothuru, G. Kothuru, Srimedapadu, Valatimmapuram and Kondapalli made it clear that they would not allow the project at any cost, saying that it would impact their lives in many ways.

“There are five ponds near the proposed site, which are the prime sources for drinking water. There are many farm borewells. All the surface and groundwater sources and fields will be affected by the project,” said K. Katam Raju from Chinna Brahmadevam.

‘Hazardous project’

CITU leader M. Veera Lakshmi said that the idea of treating biomedical waste nearby the villages would have far reaching consequences. “Agitation will be intensified if the government proceeds with this hazardous project,” he said.

The residents also submitted letters signed by all the villagers. In a separate memorandum, a group of farmers from the affected villages also opposed the project.

The villagers and farmers did not allow the officials to speak at the meeting, blaming the departments for granting the permissions for the project, despite their opposition.

“The opinions of the villagers will be submitted to High Court within four weeks,” said Mr. Mallibabu.