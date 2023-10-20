Villagers from NTR district lodge police complaint over harassment from loan app agents

October 20, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Residents of Vissannapeta in NTR district alleged harassment from loan app agents even though they have not taken any loan from them.

The residents, including a few women, alleged that the loan app agents had been harassing them over the phone for the last few days. The agents were using abusive language and torturing them, the victims alleged.

The harassment of the loan app agents came to light when a woman alerted the Disha Police from her mobile phone after receiving a threatening call on Thursday late night.

A team of Disha Police traced the complainant’s location, rushed to Vissannapeta and inquired into the issue. When the woman explained the problem, a few others from the village joined her.

“I have been receiving phone calls from the loan app agents. Even though I said I did not take any loan, the caller pestered me to pay the loan amount,” a resident told The Hindu on Friday.

“I got several phone calls from callers saying that I borrowed some loan through an App and insisted that I repay the money. The agent was using abusive language,” the woman told the Disha Police.

When contacted, the Vissannapeta police said the mobile numbers from which the victims received the phone calls were collected, and an investigation is on into the harassment by the loan app agents.

