HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers from NTR district lodge police complaint over harassment from loan app agents

Complainants say they have been receiving threatening and abusive phone calls from loan App agents for the past few days, even though they have not taken any loans through the Apps

October 20, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Residents of Vissannapeta in NTR district alleged harassment from loan app agents even though they have not taken any loan from them.

The residents, including a few women, alleged that the loan app agents had been harassing them over the phone for the last few days. The agents were using abusive language and torturing them, the victims alleged.

The harassment of the loan app agents came to light when a woman alerted the Disha Police from her mobile phone after receiving a threatening call on Thursday late night.

A team of Disha Police traced the complainant’s location, rushed to Vissannapeta and inquired into the issue. When the woman explained the problem, a few others from the village joined her.

“I have been receiving phone calls from the loan app agents. Even though I said I did not take any loan, the caller pestered me to pay the loan amount,” a resident told The Hindu on Friday.

“I got several phone calls from callers saying that I borrowed some loan through an App and insisted that I repay the money. The agent was using abusive language,” the woman told the Disha Police.

When contacted, the Vissannapeta police said the mobile numbers from which the victims received the phone calls were collected, and an investigation is on into the harassment by the loan app agents.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime, law and justice / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.