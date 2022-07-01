Villagers felicitate postman on ‘National Postman Day’

Residents of Edupugallu felicitated Saama Srinivas Rao, a postman, who was serving for the last 40 years, on the occasion of National Postman Worker Day on Friday.

Locals M. Usha Rani, V. Prasad, and Raavi Suresh Babu, faculty of Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology and other felicitated Mr. Srinivas Rao, with a shawl and offered fruits and sweets to him.