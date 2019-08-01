Andhra Pradesh

Villagers demand closure of ‘polluting’ chemical unit

State Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy interacting with the villagers in Ongole on Wednesday.

State Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy interacting with the villagers in Ongole on Wednesday.  

more-in

Enviroment Minister promises to look into the issue

People from Chervukumupalem and its surroundings on Wednesday urged State Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy to order closure of the Bhagiratha Chemicals and Industries Limited (BCIL) for allegedly causing pollution in the area.

Carrying samples of contaminated groundwater in bottles, villagers swarmed the Minister’s office in Lawyerpet and complained that people in and around the village were facing serious health problems, such as kidney failure, skin diseases and nagging knee pain, due to consumption of the ‘polluted’ water.

Lending a patient hearing to the villagers, the Minister promised them that he would ask Prakasam District Collector P. Bhaskar to look into the matter.

The villagers had blocked plying of water tankers to BCIL, which had subsequently suspended manufacturing of insecticide as two of the four bore-wells in its campus had dried up.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2019 3:28:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/villagers-demand-closure-of-polluting-chemical-unit/article28777310.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY