Villagers demand closure of ‘polluting’ chemical unit

People from Chervukumupalem and its surroundings on Wednesday urged State Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy to order closure of the Bhagiratha Chemicals and Industries Limited (BCIL) for allegedly causing pollution in the area.

Carrying samples of contaminated groundwater in bottles, villagers swarmed the Minister’s office in Lawyerpet and complained that people in and around the village were facing serious health problems, such as kidney failure, skin diseases and nagging knee pain, due to consumption of the ‘polluted’ water.

Lending a patient hearing to the villagers, the Minister promised them that he would ask Prakasam District Collector P. Bhaskar to look into the matter.

The villagers had blocked plying of water tankers to BCIL, which had subsequently suspended manufacturing of insecticide as two of the four bore-wells in its campus had dried up.