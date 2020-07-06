Villagers demand cancellation of stone crusher licence

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 July 2020 22:06 IST

‘Govt. gave permission to it during the lockdown’

The villagers of Mondipalem in Visahkapatnam district staged a protest following social distancing norms on Monday demanding the cancellation of licence of Annapurna Devi Stone Crusher, which they alleged, was polluting their village.

They also demanded that the district Collector visit the village or appoint a committee to look into the pollution issue.

Yerramsetty Nookaratnam, a villager, said that 316 people from Mondipalem village submitted a memorandum to the Collector through the Anakapalle RDO on June 8, but there has been no response till date..

Pilla Naggeswara Rao, another villager, lamented that they were facing air and water pollution due to the crushing unit.

P.S. Ajay Kumar, general secretary, All India Agricultural Rural Labour Association, who was present at the protest, said that Mondipalem has become like Palasa in Srikakulam, which gained notoriety for chronic kidney disease. When already the villagers are demanding protection from water and air pollution, how could the government give permission to such a unit, he questioned. The permission was given in May when the entire country was under lockdown and this matter should be investigated. Leaders from other Opposition parties were present.