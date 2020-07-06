Villagers demand cancellation of stone crusher licence

The villagers of Mondipalem in Visahkapatnam district staged a protest following social distancing norms on Monday demanding the cancellation of licence of Annapurna Devi Stone Crusher, which they alleged, was polluting their village.
They also demanded that the district Collector visit the village or appoint a committee to look into the pollution issue.
Yerramsetty Nookaratnam, a villager, said that 316 people from Mondipalem village submitted a memorandum to the Collector through the Anakapalle RDO on June 8, but there has been no response till date..
Pilla Naggeswara Rao, another villager, lamented that they were facing air and water pollution due to the crushing unit.
P.S. Ajay Kumar, general secretary, All India Agricultural Rural Labour Association, who was present at the protest, said that Mondipalem has become like Palasa in Srikakulam, which gained notoriety for chronic kidney disease. When already the villagers are demanding protection from water and air pollution, how could the government give permission to such a unit, he questioned. The permission was given in May when the entire country was under lockdown and this matter should be investigated. Leaders from other Opposition parties were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath