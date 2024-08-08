ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers cautioned as flood water level rises in Krishna

Published - August 08, 2024 05:45 am IST - AVANIGADDA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Residents have been advised against crossing the canals; instructions issued to the police personnel to suspend boat services in the Krishna river and intensify patrolling along the river and canal bunds

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Flood waters being discharged from the Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

With the flood water level rising in the Krishna River, the police on August 7 (Wednesday) cautioned the people living in the upstream and downstream areas in NTR and Krishna districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

An alert has been issued for Avanigadda and Nagayalanka mandals as the flood water is increasing. Villagers have been advised against crossing the river and canals as the irrigation authorities released around 1.50 lakh cusecs of water into the sea, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao.

“Instructions have been issued to the police personnel to suspend the boat services in the river and intensify patrolling along the river and canal bunds as a precautionary measure,” the SP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Communication to Yedla Lanka and Pamula Lanka habitations is likely to be cut off if the flood water level increases. The announcement though tom-toms will be done in the villages and the police will alert the residents through public addressing system on the flood situation,” Mr. Gangadhar Rao said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the Water Resources Department, the water discharge from Prakasam Barrage would be around 2.5 lakh cusecs. Villagers were requested to cooperate with the police, he said.

The officials cautioned the villagers in the upstream mandals of Nandigama, Jaggaiahpet, Ibrahimpatnam and others as the river was in spate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US