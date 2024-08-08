Villagers cautioned as flood water level rises in Krishna

With the flood water level rising in the Krishna River, the police on August 7 (Wednesday) cautioned the people living in the upstream and downstream areas in NTR and Krishna districts.

An alert has been issued for Avanigadda and Nagayalanka mandals as the flood water is increasing. Villagers have been advised against crossing the river and canals as the irrigation authorities released around 1.50 lakh cusecs of water into the sea, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao.

“Instructions have been issued to the police personnel to suspend the boat services in the river and intensify patrolling along the river and canal bunds as a precautionary measure,” the SP said.

“Communication to Yedla Lanka and Pamula Lanka habitations is likely to be cut off if the flood water level increases. The announcement though tom-toms will be done in the villages and the police will alert the residents through public addressing system on the flood situation,” Mr. Gangadhar Rao said.

According to the Water Resources Department, the water discharge from Prakasam Barrage would be around 2.5 lakh cusecs. Villagers were requested to cooperate with the police, he said.

The officials cautioned the villagers in the upstream mandals of Nandigama, Jaggaiahpet, Ibrahimpatnam and others as the river was in spate.

