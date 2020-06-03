Villagers beat man to death suspecting sorcery

VELERUPADU (WEST GODAVARI)

03 June 2020 08:06 IST

A tribal, Kurasam Seetaramudu (50), was beaten to death allegedly by a few residents at Vutukunta village on the charge that he was practising sorcery.

A group of villagers allegedly attacked Seetaramudu with lethal weapons while he was sleeping in his house in the early hours of Tuesday. He died on the spot.

The villagers accused Seetaramudu of being responsible for the ill-health of a few other villagers. They had bet him earlier on similar allegations.

The police took a few suspects into custody and arranged a picket at the village.