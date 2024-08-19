ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers alarmed after increasing leopard sightings in Sri Sathya Sai district

Published - August 19, 2024 07:59 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

Residents of Bommireddypalli, Ratnalapalli, Kothapalli, and other nearby villages have been advised against venturing out alone at night

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The residents of several villages in Nallacheruvu mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district continue to express concern over the increasing sightings of leopards in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three days ago, a leopard was spotted crossing the road at Bommireddy Palli, causing alarm among the villagers, who are now hesitant to take their cattle for grazing in the forest, fearing potential encounters with leopards.

Residents of Bommireddypalli, Ratnalapalli, Kothapalli, and other nearby villages have been advised against venturing out alone at night, a forest official said, adding that the pugmarks were found at a couple of villages.

Meanwhile, witnesses reported to the Forest Department about the presence of two adult leopards and three cubs near the pond close to Bommireddy Palli. They urged the officials to address this escalating issue and take necessary measures to prevent further leopard activity in the villages by driving them back to their natural habitat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US