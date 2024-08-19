GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers alarmed after increasing leopard sightings in Sri Sathya Sai district

Residents of Bommireddypalli, Ratnalapalli, Kothapalli, and other nearby villages have been advised against venturing out alone at night

Published - August 19, 2024 07:59 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The residents of several villages in Nallacheruvu mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district continue to express concern over the increasing sightings of leopards in the region.

Three days ago, a leopard was spotted crossing the road at Bommireddy Palli, causing alarm among the villagers, who are now hesitant to take their cattle for grazing in the forest, fearing potential encounters with leopards.

Residents of Bommireddypalli, Ratnalapalli, Kothapalli, and other nearby villages have been advised against venturing out alone at night, a forest official said, adding that the pugmarks were found at a couple of villages.

Meanwhile, witnesses reported to the Forest Department about the presence of two adult leopards and three cubs near the pond close to Bommireddy Palli. They urged the officials to address this escalating issue and take necessary measures to prevent further leopard activity in the villages by driving them back to their natural habitat.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.