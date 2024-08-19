Villagers alarmed after increasing leopard sightings in Sri Sathya Sai district

The residents of several villages in Nallacheruvu mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district continue to express concern over the increasing sightings of leopards in the region.

Three days ago, a leopard was spotted crossing the road at Bommireddy Palli, causing alarm among the villagers, who are now hesitant to take their cattle for grazing in the forest, fearing potential encounters with leopards.

Residents of Bommireddypalli, Ratnalapalli, Kothapalli, and other nearby villages have been advised against venturing out alone at night, a forest official said, adding that the pugmarks were found at a couple of villages.

Meanwhile, witnesses reported to the Forest Department about the presence of two adult leopards and three cubs near the pond close to Bommireddy Palli. They urged the officials to address this escalating issue and take necessary measures to prevent further leopard activity in the villages by driving them back to their natural habitat.