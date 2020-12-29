Village, ward secretariats to get remote learning centres in Andhra Pradesh

APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy (right) and JNTU-K former V-C Allam Appa Rao releasing the abstract of the CHSN-2020 at the JNTU campus in Kakinada on Monday.

KAKINADA

29 December 2020 00:20 IST

‘They will broadcast contents on academics and technology, apart from offering online courses’

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy on Monday said that the State government would set up ‘Remote Learning Centres’ (RLC) at the village and ward Secretariats, which would broadcast content on academics and technology, apart from offering online courses.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a conference on ‘Computer vision, High performance computing, Smart Devices and Networks (CHSN-2020)’ at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTU-K), prof. Hemachandra said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had mooted setting up the RLCs, through which the content on academics and technology would be broadcast. “The RLCs will come up by the end of next year. The centres are being designed to offer online courses in coming years. They will broadcast the content to be developed by the central learning management system,” he said.

Research university

Meanwhile, the State government has decided to establish a new university for the advanced research.

“The Chief Minister has given his consent to set up the university that will act as a mentor to all the technological universities. Faculty from foreign universities will be roped to guide the technological universities in the research in various disciplines,” said prof. Hemachandra.

Speaking at the conference, JNTU former Vice-Chancellor Allam Appa Rao appealed to the APSCHE and technological universities to come up with new courses on various disciplines. “The artificial intelligence and big data technologies should be explored by encouraging research,” he said.

Rayalaseema University Vice-Chancellor A. Ananda Rao, his JNTU-K counterpart M. Ramalinga Raju, JNTU-K Registrar Ch.Satyanarayana also spoke on the occasion. Prof. Hemachandra and prof. Appa Rao presented the best researcher awards to the winners.