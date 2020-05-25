Village, ward secretariats make a mark in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

25 May 2020 00:06 IST

‘They top the State not only in terms of service requests received but also in their disposal’

The efficiency with which the desired services are delivered to the people – both in terms of handling a large number of service requests and delivering them within the promised time frame – at the ward and village secretariats has turned the district into a role model for the entire State.

The 1,216 secretariats in the district have been very useful during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Delivery of services has become so smooth – whether it is disbursing pension at the doorstep of the beneficiaries or issuing caste certificates, or registering farmers’ request for subsidised groundnut seed – thanks to the dedication and commitment of the secretariat staff and volunteers, says district Collector Gandham Chandrudu.

Out of 5,97,718 service requests received across the State from January 26 (when the system was launched) to May 21, about 2,11,995 are from Anantapur district alone, followed by 42,517 from Srikakulam and 40,759 from Kadapa.

“It is not just about receiving service requests. Acting upon them within 15 days (Service Level Agreement) and disposing of them quickly holds the key. The district stands in the first place with 88.45% requests (within SLA) disposed of and only 7,078 requests (beyond SLA) pending,” Mr. Chandrudu explains.

Pat for staff

Giving the entire credit for it to the village / ward secretariat staff for quickly adapting themselves to the service conditions within five months, the Collector says that as per the data released by the government, Anantapur tops in the State with regard to the disposal of requests within SLA. Vizianagaram district, with 31,447 requests, stood second (88.27%), followed by Kadapa (78%) and Srikakulam (76%).

People can now connect with their ward volunteer and know about their village / ward secretariat upon entering their Aadhaar number in the following link: https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/GSWS/#!/knowYourVolunteer .