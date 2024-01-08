GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Village, ward secretariat staff receive stocks at Anganwadis as staff strike enters 28th day in Andhra Pradesh

We will not yield to any pressure and continue the agitation until all the 11 demands are conceded, says A.P. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association State general secretary

January 08, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Protesting anganwadi workers raising slogans at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Monday.

Protesting anganwadi workers raising slogans at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

With the Anganwadi workers and helpers continuing their strike for the 28th day on January 8 (Monday), the staff of village and ward secretariats received the stocks at the Anganwadi centres.

The employees of village and ward secretariats received eggs, milk and other stocks at the Anganwadi centres and distributed the same to the pre-school students.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the Dharna Chowk where the Anganwadi workers and helpers were observing relay fasts in Vijayawada, when the police mobilised forces on January 8 (Monday).

With rumours spreading that the police would arrest the agitating workers as the government has set a deadline for the workers to resume duties by January 8 evening, leaders of various trade unions and political parties rushed to Dharna Chowk.

The protestors raised slogans against the government and demanded that all their demands conceded immediately.

J. Lalitha, State general secretary of Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association, affiliated to AITUC, said that the Anganwadi workers would not yield to the pressures and continue the agitation until all the 11 demands were conceded.

“We don’t fear the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) or the notices. Our strike will continue,” said Jyothsna, an Anganwadi helper.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / strike

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.