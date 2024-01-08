Village, ward secretariat staff receive stocks at Anganwadis as staff strike enters 28th day in Andhra Pradesh

January 08, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

With the Anganwadi workers and helpers continuing their strike for the 28th day on January 8 (Monday), the staff of village and ward secretariats received the stocks at the Anganwadi centres.

The employees of village and ward secretariats received eggs, milk and other stocks at the Anganwadi centres and distributed the same to the pre-school students.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the Dharna Chowk where the Anganwadi workers and helpers were observing relay fasts in Vijayawada, when the police mobilised forces on January 8 (Monday).

With rumours spreading that the police would arrest the agitating workers as the government has set a deadline for the workers to resume duties by January 8 evening, leaders of various trade unions and political parties rushed to Dharna Chowk.

The protestors raised slogans against the government and demanded that all their demands conceded immediately.

J. Lalitha, State general secretary of Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association, affiliated to AITUC, said that the Anganwadi workers would not yield to the pressures and continue the agitation until all the 11 demands were conceded.

“We don’t fear the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) or the notices. Our strike will continue,” said Jyothsna, an Anganwadi helper.