Village, ward secretariat employees seek a general transfer policy 

January 19, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A delegation of Andhra Pradesh Grama, Ward Sachivalayam Employees’ Welfare Organisation (AP-GWSEWO) appealed to Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary of the Department of Village and Ward Secretariats, to devise a general transfer policy and in it, give priority to physically-challenged employees, employees having mentally retarded children, employees suffering from certain chronic diseases, widowed spouses of deceased employees and spouse transfers.

They also asked the Special Chief Secretary to consider each district as a unit for making transfers within the districts.

While submitting a memorandum to Mr. Jain on January 19 (Thursday), GWSEWO vice-president K. Sudheer, treasurer B. Jagadeesh Babu and joint secretary Prithvi Raj said the government had lifted the ban on general and mutual transfers by issuing G.O. MS No.116 dated June 7, 2022. But, the G.O. was not made applicable to the employees of Village and Ward Secretariats.

They pointed out that about 25% of the secretariats’ employees were discharging their duties in places other than their native districts (up to 200 km away from their hometowns) and it caused mental stress and agony as they were missing their families.

Balancing their professional and personal lives proved to be difficult. Most of the employees were appointed as non-locals in other districts due to a large number of vacancies, the GWSEWO leaders added.