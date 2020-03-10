Andhra Pradesh

Village volunteers will not be assigned poll duties: Collector

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal reviewing arrangements for the local body elections, in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal reviewing arrangements for the local body elections, in Vizianagaram on Monday.  

Vizianagaram administration gears up for local body elections

With the local body polls around the corner, the district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal has said that the elections would be held in a free and fair manner. “The village volunteers will not be assigned election duties,” he said.

The elections will be conducted for 34 ZPTCs and 547 MPTCs in the district. The TDP won 24 ZPTCs in the elections held in 2014, while the YSRCP bagged ten ZPTC seats. The TDP won 297 MPTCs while YSRCP bagged 169 MPTCs.

14.80 lakh voters

The TDP, which tasted defeat in all the 9 Assembly seats in the district in the last general elections, is keen on proving its strength in rural areas, where it is said to enjoy a strong network. The YSRCP is very particular about winning more than 90 MPTC seats and all 34 ZPTC seats. As many as 14.80 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the district.

Meanwhile, YSRCP north Andhra election in-charge V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana held a series of meetings with the party leaders to know the ground-level situation.

The TDP is expected to hold a review meeting in a few days to finalise the list of candidates.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coastal Andhra
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 1:27:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/village-volunteers-will-not-be-assigned-poll-duties-collector/article31027262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY