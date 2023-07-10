ADVERTISEMENT

Village volunteers are blessed souls, says Minister Meruga Nagarjuna

July 10, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Village volunteers played a pivotal role in the delivery of various welfare and developmental schemes to the doorsteps of the poor and downtrodden, says the Social Welfare Minister

G.P. SHUKLA

Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, on Monday, took a strong exception to the allegations levelled against the village volunteers, who he said, played a pivotal role in the delivery of various welfare and developmental schemes to the doorsteps of the poor and downtrodden.

In an apparent reference to the remarks made by the Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan that the volunteers were behind the disappearance of women in the State, he said that he would not like to comment on the remarks and leave it to the wisdom of the accusers.

Terming the village volunteers as blessed souls, he said that the volunteers had proved very helpful for the aged and physically challenged people to avail of welfare benefits.

