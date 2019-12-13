Andhra Pradesh

Village volunteer held for abusive remarks on A.P. CM

A village volunteer was on Thursday arrested on charge of making derogatory remarks on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on WhatsApp. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as B. Harikrishna, allegedly posted a picture of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy with some abusive texts on WhatsApp and circulated it among his friends. The YSR Congress Party leaders registered a complaint with Midthur police.

Case registered

According to police, a case has been registered against Harikrishna under Sections 500, 509 of IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act. Later, Harikrishna was produced before a court.

