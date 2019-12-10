Village secretaries roped in to check crimes against women in State

In order to put a cap on increasing incidence of crimes against women and offer a safer environment for them, SPSR Nellore district administration has decided to rope in women Village/Ward secretaries.

District Collector M. V. Seshagiri Babu hoped that the secretaries, who are being trained at the District Police Training Centre for this purpose, would bridge the gap between the district administration and the people. Post their training, they would be designated as Women Protection Secretaries.

Women Constables and Home guards have been asked to train the first batch of secretaries, that also included lactating mothers and pregnant women.

Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhushan said the secretaries would be trained on dealing with law and order issues and cases of sexual harassment of women, among others. Mr. Bhushan wanted the functionaries to help them by drawing their attention to any illegal activity at the earliest so that swift action could be taken.

On completion of training, they would be deployed in the villages, DTC Principal P. Manohar said. In all, 924 women would be trained in seven batches for a period of two weeks each.