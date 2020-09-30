‘Village secretariats should replicate Gram Swaraj’

Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta said that the village secretariats were part of a revolutionary system of administration where the concept of “Gram Swaraj” should become a reality.
Mr. Gupta, who was inspecting the two village secretariats at Puthapattu mandal headquarters on Tuesday, said that the prime objective of the secretariats at the grassroot level is to strengthen the local administration and to be people-friendly in its true sense. Mr. Gupta looked at the records pertaining to the revenue services being provided to the public in addition to the work related to the COVID-19 task force.
The Collector said that it had come to the notice of the district administration that the public were still approaching the private parties for works pertaining to both revenue and non-revenue subjects, he asked the staff to ensure that the secretariats be made a one-stop destination for the public by extending the number of services offered.
The Collector sought them to furnish information on the agriculture pattern in the mandal, particularly the prime crops of the kharif season, and the forthcoming rabi.
