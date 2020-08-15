Village secretariats helped achieve Gandhi’s dream: Velampalli

Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said that Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of achieving decentralisation had become a reality with the establishment of village secretariats. He said 664 village secretariats and 114 urban secretariats had been providing all administrative services at the doorstep of the people in the district.

Mr. Srinivas, in-charge Minister of the district, hoisted the tricolour to mark the 74th Independence Day. After the ceremonial parade, the Minister explained the achievements of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government. “The volunteer system has proved to be a big boon for people. As many as 13,281 volunteers could get livelihood and are able to serve people with regular and personal interaction and deliver the benefits of government schemes,” he added.

He hoped that the Rythu Bharosa scheme would boost agricultural activity. “The government is keen on improving irrigation facility. It has sanctioned ₹45 crore for the Vattigedda modernisation project. The Andra reservoir works were also taken up recently. Water is being released from the Thotapalli project for kharif season. The Gummadigedda will ensure water for 4000 acres,” said the Minister.

Pat for Collector

He congratulated Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal for the plantation of 1.33 crore saplings last year and targeting to plant 1.08 lakh this year under the Paccha Toranam programme.

Earlier, the Minister went round the stalls established in the Police Grounds.

Mr. Hari Jawaharlal, SP B. Rajakumari, Joint Collector G.Ch. Kishore Kumar and other officials accompanied the Minister.

COVID-19 warriors were felicitated followed by traditional dances.