Village secretariats have brought governance to doorsteps of commoners, say YSRCP leaders

May 30, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought the administration to the doorsteps of the common man through the village and ward secretariat system, Chief Whip in the State Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said as the ruling party celebrated the completion of four years in office on May 30 (Tuesday).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister at a public meeting in Vijayawada on May 30, 2019.

The YSRCP leaders listed out various welfare schemes introduced by the government in the last four years while heaping praises on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his ‘able leadership’. The ruling party leaders also criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on the occasion, accusing it of corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled the expectations of the people. He had prepared YSRCP’s poll manifesto after listening to the problems of people during his State-wide padayatra in the run-up to the elections in 2019 and fulfilled most of the promises after the party came to power,” said Venkateswarlu, while speaking at the celebration of the completion of four years of governance at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli.

He alleged that the TDP leaders including former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu were involved in corruption during the party’s tenure. It was the TDP leaders who used to decide the beneficiaries of all welfare schemes through the Janmabhoomi Committees, he said.

YSRCP leaders including Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLC Lella Appireddy participated in the celebrations.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister who has fulfilled all the promises made in the YSRCP manifesto while Mr. Naidu, during his tenure at the office, had reneged on the promises made in the poll manifesto of the TDP,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Chief Minister distributed house site pattas to more than 50,000 households belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the capital city of Amaravati recently, despite the ‘legal and political hurdles created by the TDP’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.