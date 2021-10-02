Village secretariats are examples of Gandhi’s Gram Swaraj: Collector

‘Youngsters should study his biography to know about his role in the freedom struggle’

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar on Saturday said that village and ward secretariats were the live examples of decentralisation of administration which was sought by Mahatma Gandhi. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, he garlanded the Bapuji’s statue at the Collector’s office and recalled the sacrifices made by the father of the nation. The Collector urged the youngsters to study the biography of Mahatma Gandhi to know about his role in the country’s freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, with the suggestion from government authorities, many philanthropists are establishing Gandhi statues in various places.

PVS Rammohana Rao Foundation has established around 880 statues in various places across the district in association with the district administration. After garlanding the statue in Srikakulam, the foundation president P.V.S. Rammohana Rao said that the statues will reach the 1,000-mark very soon. SSR Charitable Trust president and philanthropist Sura Srinivasa Rao, who installed the Gandhi statue in Srikakulam sub-Jail premises on Saturday, said that Bapuji’s messages would continue to inspire future generations. Jail Superintendent M. Rajakumar Nagarjuna Agrichem Private Limited senior vice-president C.V. Rajulu, YSRCP leader Chowdary Satish were present in the Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations on the jail premises.