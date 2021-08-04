Village secretariat is a model to be replicated across country: Peddireddi

TIRUPATI

04 August 2021 01:23 IST

He inaugurates a secretariat in Pichatur mandal headquarters

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said village secretariat system, established by the YSR Congress government, is a model to be replicated across the country to bring governance to the reach of the people.

“Andhra Pradesh stands a role model for the other States to emulate,” he said, after inaugurating a Grama Sachivalayam (village secretariat) building in Pichatur mandal headquarters in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated several facilities in Satyavedu constituency, along with local MLA Koneti Adimulam, when he said that the secretariat scheme not only brought the administrators to grassroots, but also created 4.20 lakh new jobs in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, Rythu Bharosa Kendras had been set up to bring modern agricultural practices to the reach of farmers and Rural Health Centres to ensure better medical facilities in the countryside, he said adding that bulk milk coolers would be set up soon to encourage the dairy industry.

“One volunteer for every 50 families will certainly bring administration to the reach of the common people and help the fruits of governance percolate to every household,” he asserted.

Revenue Divisional Officer (Tirupati) V. Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Superintending Engineer (PR) Amarnath Reddy, District Panchayat Officer Dasaratharami Reddy, Srikalahasti temple Chairman Beerendra Raju took part.

The Minister opened ₹1.30 crore cement road between Govindappa Naidu Kandriga and Kailasanathakona, laid stone for the ₹45.54 crore double road between Nagalapuram and Chinna Panduru and also for the BT road, laid from Ramagiri temple up to Srikalahasti road, with an outlay of ₹1.47 crore and a road linking Srikalahasti to Tulasi Krishnapuram worth ₹61 lakh, another secretariat built in KVB Puram with ₹40 lakh.