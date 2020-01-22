Village Revenue Officer in ACB net

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed Ayinavalli Lanka Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Pattem Nageswara Rao, when he was allegedly accepting ₹5,000 as bribe from complainant V. Kedareswara Rao, in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

Responding to the call received on Toll Free No.14400, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the VRO in Ayinavalli mandal office. The accused allegedly demanded bribe for submission of enquiry report, issue e-Pass book and title deed to the complainant, for 10 cents lands belonging to his father, said ACB Director General P.S.R. Anjaneyulu.

The accused VRO was arrested and would be produced in the ACB Court, Rajahmundry.