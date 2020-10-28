‘Village Protection Force’ launched in Guntur

Youths will assist police in law and order and traffic duties

The Guntur Urban Police, in a novel initiative, have roped in local youths to form a Village Protection Force that will assist the police in maintaining law and order in villages.

The force comprises able-bodied youths who will voluntarily serve in the villages under the supervision of police officers. They will be trained in manning village borders, gathering information on newcomers and assist the police in traffic duties.

“The concept of a Village Protection Force has been initiated as we feel that a lot of issues can be solved amicably. We have selected youngsters after going through their credentials, and the service is purely voluntary. The ITC-ABD has provided T-shirts and caps to the volunteers as part of their CSR activity. Each team consists of 10 members who are trained to perform their duties,” said Superintendent of Police (Guntur Urban) R.N. Ammireddy.

The Village Protection Force (VPF) is expected to usher in better law and order in faction-ridden villages like Mutluru in Vatticherukuru mandal, which has witnessed sporadic clashes between the two dominant communities.

The concept of a village force itself has been in vogue since the times of the British and an informal system used to be in place to keep a check on criminal tribesmen and anti-social elements, the SP said.

In 1983, the village witnessed a series of murders which later escalated into a full-blown factional violence which was exploited by political parties.

“We have started this initiative as part of the Police Commemoration Week and we want it to extend to other mandals also. The VPF will be monitored by the local SHOs and the services are purely voluntary,” Mr. Ammireddy said.