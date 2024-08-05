GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Village mourns the death of century-old tree on the bank of Akhanda Godavari 

The tree in Kumaradevam gram panchayat that featured in over 100 movies was conserved by the villagers till it collapsed on August 3 due to the weakening of the soil under it by the heavy inflow of floodwater

Updated - August 05, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 08:17 pm IST - KUMARADEVAM (EAST GODAVARI)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
The century-old Indian Siris tree on the western bank of River Godavari at Kumaradevam village in East Godavari district, which collapsed on August 3.

The century-old Indian Siris tree on the western bank of River Godavari at Kumaradevam village in East Godavari district, which collapsed on August 3. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The century-old Indian siris tree is the most photographed and documented tree on the banks of river Godavari at Kumaradevam village near Rajamahendravaram city.

The century-old Indian siris tree is the most photographed and documented tree on the banks of river Godavari at Kumaradevam village near Rajamahendravaram city. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A pall of gloom descended on Kumaradevam gram panchayat, located on the western bank of Akhanda Godavari in the East Godavari district, after the death of the century-old Indian siris tree. The tree was featured in more than 100 movies.

Akhanda Godavari is where the Godavari river that flows up to Sir Arthur Cotton barrage splits into branches.

On the night of August 3, the lone tree collapsed, reportedly after the soil under it weakened due to the heavy inflow of floodwater into the river. The Godavari witnessed two spells of floods over the past two weeks. The tree had been suffering from illness and began to weaken over the past year.

By early 2024, the lone tree was dubbed as the most photographed tree on the banks of river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. 

Fifty-four-year-old vice-sarpanch of Kumaradevam, Gadde Ramakrishna, told The Hindu: “Everybody in our panchayat is mourning the death of our tree on the bank of River Godavari. We used to relax under it after attending our agriculture fields. Our village has decided to plant another Indian siris tree at the same spot.”

The tree was planted a century ago by a farmer Singuluri Tatabbai, say the locals.

In an interview with The Hindu in March 2023, Mr. Tatabbai’s grandson Singuluri Nageswara Rao claimed: “My grandfather planted three saplings in the spot where the tree is. But they were not conserved by the locals. In his fourth attempt, he conserved the sapling for a few days.” By 2023, only one tree survived after the Kumaradevam village lost nearly 20 of them to the Godavari flood.

According to the villagers, the films in which the tree was featured including the Kumaradevam tree are Paadi Pantalu, Trisoolam, Chattamtho Poratam, Siksha and Sootradarulu

Former Kumaradevam panchayat secretary Messayya Raju has stated: “At Kumaradevam, it is the Godavari river that lost its beauty with the death of the century-old tree on its bank. This is the tree that became synonymous with Kumaradevam panchayat”. 

A decade ago, the villagers raised funds and erected revetment to protect this Indian siris tree and it even guarded the river bank here from one of the biggest floods reported in 2021. The gram panchayat authorities and the villagers handed over remains of the collapsed tree to the Revenue Department for further action.

