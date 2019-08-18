Village elder booked for ‘thrashing’ couple

Village elder Boya Lingappa, accused of thrashing a couple for falling in love and allegedly abusing the minor girl, was booked under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and POCSO Act on Saturday. Police arrested him and are in the process of remanding him to judicial custody.

Rayadurg Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Venkataramana registered the statements of the minor girl, her parents and the boy’s parents and registered cases against Lingappa under the POCSO Act and SC/ST Act at Gummagatta Police Station.

A case has also been registered against the youth Sai Kiran, who is on the run.

Meanwhile, 200 people from the village gathered at the police station and demanded Lingappa’s release.