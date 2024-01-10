Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra evoking good response in Andhra Pradesh, says official

January 10, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Special Chief Secretary (Housing, Grama/Ward Secretariats) Ajay Jain has stated that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra being conducted in the State has received good response from the public.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Ajay Jain said that as many as 9,836 Gram Panchayats (GPs) were covered in 26 districts. Likewise, 209 urban locations have been covered from 7 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in 5 districts where 38,02,674 people have attended the programme. With regard to 100% saturation of schemes, as many as 7,786 GPs have 100% Ayushman card saturation Similarly, 1,806 GPs reported Har Ghar Jal, while 868 Har GharJal Abhinandan Patras were distributed. A total of 5,745 GPs have achieved 100% digitisation of land records and 623 GPs have achieved (Open Defecation Free) ODF plus status, he said.

Mr Ajay Jain said that 51,473 Meri Kahani Meri Zubani events were conducted in the State, and 32,70,374 people took Sankalp in the camp. A total of 9,637 Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke events have been conducted. A total of 14,01,410 people have been screened during health camps, and 5,27,101 people have been screened for TB. As many as 83,094 people screened for sickle cell, he said.

Mr. Ajay Jain said that as part of Phase 1, The yatra was launched on November 15, 2023 on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Araku.

The phase-2 of yatra was launched across all rural areas in 26 districts from November 25 and will end by January 26, 2024. In Phase 3, The yatra was launched in the urban areas on December 7 in Vijayawada and is being launched in three other ULBs i.e, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Tirupati from December 9, he added.