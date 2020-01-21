Andhra Pradesh

Vikram Sarabhai birth centenary fete begins

Officials of SHAR, ISRO and Vishnu Engineering College for Women going round exhibition at Sri Vishnu College premises in Bhimavaram on Tuesday.

The celebrations to continue for four days

Officials of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, inaugurated the birth centenary celebrations of Father of Indian Space and astronomer, Vikram A Sarabhai, at Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, Bhimavaram, in West Godavari district, on Tuesday.

More than 20,000 students from various educational institutions are expected to attend the exhibition during the four-day celebrations.

SHAR Deputy Director Kumbakarnan, Sri Vishnu Educational Society chairman K.V. Vishnu Raju and institute vice-principal P. Srinivasa Raju inaugurated the celebrations. Prototypes of satellites and rockets, photo exhibition of ISRO and equipment used in space technology were displayed.

The officials went around the exhibition and explained the staff and students about the models.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumbakarnan elucidated the students on the state-wise development of ISRO, achievements of the organisation and how the experiments of the scientists were being useful to different sections of the society.

Mr. Vishnu Raju appealed to the students to emulate the great astronomer and thanked SHAR management for celebrating the birth centenary celebrations of the Father of Indian Space programme on Vishnu College campus. “There is no entry fee and students from LKG to PG can visit the exhibition, which will continue up to January 24,” Mr. Vishnu Raju said. Later, students of various streams interacted with Mr. Kumbakarnan and get their doubts clarified.

ISRO official Vijay Kumar, teaching and non-teaching staff of the institute participated in the event.

