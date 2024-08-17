GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vikasit Andhra @ 2047: Anantapur Collector directs officials to formulate action plan

Five district officials participate in a State-level training programme

Published - August 17, 2024 08:33 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector V. Vinod Kumar sought the district heads of various departments to formulate an action plan for the development of the State in 2047, while chairing a training programme for ‘Vikasit Andhra @ 2047’ at the Collectorate, here on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar asked all district officers to develop plans at three levels — 100-day action plan, one-year plan, and ‘Vikasit Andhra @ 2047’ action plan. Officials were tasked with submitting the one-year plan immediately, and two others within a stipulated period. Five district officials participated in a State-level training programme for the ‘Vikasit Andhra’ action plan.

All 124 departments should thoroughly review and understand their assigned responsibilities, the Collector said. “A deadline of 24 hours has been set for all district officials to make necessary submissions of preliminary plans. All government offices must obtain the ISO 9001:2015 certificate by the end of the month,” he added.

Mr. Kumar further directed that all district officers to be present in their offices from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and prepare for a review of Central government programmes scheduled every Tuesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.