Vikasit Andhra @ 2047: Anantapur Collector directs officials to formulate action plan

District Collector V. Vinod Kumar sought the district heads of various departments to formulate an action plan for the development of the State in 2047, while chairing a training programme for ‘Vikasit Andhra @ 2047’ at the Collectorate, here on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar asked all district officers to develop plans at three levels — 100-day action plan, one-year plan, and ‘Vikasit Andhra @ 2047’ action plan. Officials were tasked with submitting the one-year plan immediately, and two others within a stipulated period. Five district officials participated in a State-level training programme for the ‘Vikasit Andhra’ action plan.

All 124 departments should thoroughly review and understand their assigned responsibilities, the Collector said. “A deadline of 24 hours has been set for all district officials to make necessary submissions of preliminary plans. All government offices must obtain the ISO 9001:2015 certificate by the end of the month,” he added.

Mr. Kumar further directed that all district officers to be present in their offices from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and prepare for a review of Central government programmes scheduled every Tuesday.