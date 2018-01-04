‘Vikasa’ aids youth in finding jobs

Government-sponsored ‘Vikasa’ has been helping those looking for jobs and/or those wanting to update your skill set to meet the requirements of the employers. The agency has been bringing companies requiring manpower and their potential employees on a single platform.

Started as an agency to provide contract employees to the government departments, ‘Vikasa’ has now emerged as a major platform that facilitates at least 100 private jobs a day.

“In the last four months, we have provided employment to 16,000 unemployed coming from different educational backgrounds and residing in nooks and corners of East Godavari district. From 2014, Vikasa has facilitated 43,872 jobs as on date,” says V.N. Rao, project director of the agency that has two different wings of trainings and placements.

Organisations like the Tata Consultancy Services have been associated with these training programmes by sending their trainers to make the unemployed employable, while several other global and local players such as Foxconn, TVS, ICICI Bank and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories are constantly picking up the bright candidates from the pool.

Roughly over 2.5 lakh youngsters, with different educational qualifications are looking for suitable employment.

Vikasa is now focussing arranging exclusive job melas for disabled, scheduled castes and scheduled tribe in remote areas. Its recent drive to provide employment abroad to the temple priests evoked good response.